Israel smashes daily Covid record with 21,501 new cases

222 patients in severe condition as omicron-driven fifth wave intensifies

Israel broke a daily record for new Covid-19 cases on Monday as the highly contagious omicron variant runs rampant among the population of the Jewish state.

The Health Ministry on Monday morning reported a whopping 21,501 infections — the highest daily tally yet over the past week when infections started to rocket upwards, with daily records smashed, leaving previous waves in the dust.

A total of 222 patients are listed in severe condition, an increase of 19 from the previous day's figure.

The rate of positive tests is about 12.30 percent and the reproduction rate, or R value, remains at 1.95, meaning that for each person infected with the disease, it is being passed along to nearly two other people.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Israel could see 2 to 4 million infections during the omicron outbreak.

Meanwhile, the government approved by telephone vote an update to the Green Pass regulations that provides proof of completion of the vaccine regimen or of recovery from the virus.

According to the updated rules, a Green Pass will no longer be required for entrance to shopping malls and closed commercial complexes. Instead, entry will be allowed based on one person per 15 square meters, with the same occupancy ratio applying to stores with an area of 100 square meters or more.

In stores that are less than 100 square meters, one customer will be allowed per seven square meters or four customers, whichever is higher.

Masks will still be required at indoor shopping malls.

Seating at food complexes will only be allowed if the area is fenced in and a bouncer checks for the Green Pass.

Operators of malls and commercial complexes will be required to increase the number of coronavirus ushers.

The updated Green Pass regulations go into effect at midnight, pending approval from the Israeli parliament's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.