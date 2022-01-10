Swab throat too when using rapid Covid test, Israel's Health Ministry says

Recommendation goes against advice of US Food and Drug Administration

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday instructed people self-testing for Covid-19 to swab their throat as well as their nose when using rapid antigen kits to increase the chances of detecting the omicron variant.

The recommendation goes against the advice of the US Food and Drug Administration, which has said manufacturers' instructions should still be followed and that incorrect use of throat swabs could pose a safety risk.

On Israeli Army Radio, Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's public health chief, said antigen tests, used widely in the country, are less sensitive than PCR tests in detecting illness.

"In order to increase their sensitivity we will from now on recommend swabbing the throat and the nose. It's not what the manufacturer instructs but we are instructing this," she said.

The FDA tweeted on Friday: "When it comes to at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, those swabs are for your nose and not your throat."

Throat swabs, it said, "if used incorrectly, can cause harm to the patient."

However, a study released last week in preprint (before peer review) on the internet site medRxiv, suggests that rapid antigen tests don't detect the omicron variant in the initial stages.

The researchers tracked 29 omicron-infected people in the US who simultaneously took a PCR test and an antigen test — the results showed that the PCR saliva test detected the virus on average three days before the antigen nose swab samples became positive.

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday confirmed a record number of new coronavirus cases — with 21,501 infections as the omicron-fueled fifth wave of the virus quickly spreads at a reproduction rate of nearly two people for every individual with the disease.

There is concern that as rapid antigen tests are made more widely available, that the true number of infections is even higher.