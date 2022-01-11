Israel: Covid cases rise as antigen tests included in count

Health ministry records a total of 37,887 new verified Covid cases

Israel is now including Covid results from antigen tests in infection data compiled by the country’s health ministry - which led to a sharp increase in the number of positive cases reported.

The country, which previously only included positive results from PCR tests in its data, added institutionally-conducted antigen tests to the count, but not data from antigen tests conducted at home.

On Monday, the health ministry registered a total of 37,887 new verified Covid cases in Israel after testing 332,993 of the country’s residents for the virus.

Currently, 247 patients in Israel are suffering from severe illness caused by a Covid infection, and 59 people are on ventilators.

Data from the country’s health ministry indicated on Tuesday that 8,271 deaths linked to the virus have occurred in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480816905690697728 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Infection rates are surging in the state, and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett cautioned on Sunday that given the virus’ rapid circulation, anywhere from 2-4 million Israelis could become infected with Covid throughout the nation’s fifth wave.

Also on Sunday, Israel’s Economy Minister Orna Barbivai called on businesses to permit their employees to work remotely where possible in an attempt to protect the health of the country’s labor force.