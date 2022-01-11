Government minister: Israel heading toward herd immunity

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej says millions will be infected during omicron-fueled fifth wave

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej said on Tuesday that the latest figures show Israel is heading toward "collective immunity."

"Based on the figures we have, 2-4 million people in the next three weeks should test positive," Frej told Ynet.

"This is the direction we are taking. Why should we put our heads in the sand like an ostrich? The pandemic affects everyone," he added.

Frej also clarified that the government is not able to do all the necessary tests, explaining that there is a "lack of PCR tests" and that there is a "problem with the laboratories."

But he assured that the current government is taking decisions "to do the maximum to protect public health" with vaccines and antiviral drugs.

In addition, the minister estimated that confinement will do "more harm than good," and called for compliance with current directives.

"The behavior of the public is more important than anything we do... it is the behavior of each one which will determine our decisions," he maintained.

As of Monday, 37,887 Israelis tested positive via PCR or antigen tests, with more than 185,000 active cases.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said earlier in the week that 2-4 million Israelis are likely to be infected in the current wave fueled by the omicron variant.