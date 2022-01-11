Revised Israeli Health Ministry data shows 41,154 new Covid cases

Rapid antigen tests now included in daily coronavirus numbers in addition to PCR tests

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday night revised Monday's daily Covid-19 cases upward to 41,154, a tally that is several thousand more than what was reported in the morning.

In addition to PCR tests, rapid antigen test results are now being factored into the daily data, leading to an increase in the number of daily infections reported — 411,276 total tests administered for a positive rate of 10.97 percent.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that 2-4 million citizens could be infected with the virus during the current wave that is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The number of patients in severe condition climbed by six from the morning update to 253, with 82 critical and 55 on ventilators.

The number of active patients as of Tuesday night stood at 194,523, as the virus multiplies at a rate of more than two people for every individual who catches the disease, according to the reproduction rate, or R value, which is at 2.08 according to the latest update.

So far, over 4.35 million Israelis have been jabbed three times and more than 400 thousand have received the fourth vaccine dose.