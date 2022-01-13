Shortened Covid isolation period goes into effect in Israel

Quarantine reduced from 10 days to a week unless symptoms shown in last three days

Israel's new Covid quarantine rules went into effect on Thursday, reducing the isolation period for those who tested positive for the disease from 10 days to seven days.

The reduced isolation time was approved by Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash on Tuesday.

The rationale for the decision, according to Ash, had to do with the ministry's discovery that the chances of infecting another person after one week of confinement were significantly reduced, mitigating the need for an extra three days.

However, if the patient is showing Covid-related symptoms during the last three days of quarantine, then it will be extended to 10 days.

Israel is currently going through the fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the most recently published data from the Health Ministry, 171,296 people in Israel are currently in isolation.

Wednesday's updated figures show 43,868 new cases in the country, with a total of 231,494 active cases.

Weekly new cases have increased by over 300 percent.

The number of severely ill patients per Wednesday's update was 257, with 84 of those critical and 64 on ventilators.