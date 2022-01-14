Over 500 thousand Israelis receive 4th jab

Israel currently has some 260,000 active cases of the virus

Israel administered a fourth vaccine dose to over 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday, amid record case numbers driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Jewish State began the rollout of a second booster shot to at-risk groups late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60.

Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt the fifth wave of infections.

Health Ministry figures show Israel currently has some 260,000 active cases.

However, only some 300 patients are listed as seriously ill, far fewer than during previous waves.

Israel was among the first countries to roll out vaccines a year ago and began widely offering third doses last summer in a bid to contain the delta variant. Nearly half the population has received at least one booster shot.

As of Friday morning, the death toll was at 8,293.