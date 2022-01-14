Number of serious virus cases in Israel passes 300

40,430 new Covid cases out of 319,572 tests conducted the previous day

Israel on Friday registered 40,430 new cases of the coronavirus out of 319,572 tests conducted the previous day, indicating a 12.65% positivity rate.

The number of seriously ill patients passed the 300 mark for the first time in the course of the fifth wave of the pandemic; out of the 306 patients hospitalized with serious symptoms, 76 were on ventilators.

The figures appear to reflect studies showing that the highly infectious omicron strain driving up the morbidity is less virulent than previous variants of the virus, as well as attesting to the effectiveness of Israel's vaccination campaign.

Over 4.3 million people in Israel received the first booster shot and over half a million the second booster shot, which is available to those aged over 60, medical workers and the immunocompromised.

The death toll, as of Friday noon, was at 8,293.