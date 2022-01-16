Global vaccine-sharing program reaches 1 billion doses

Data shows that only five percent of the population in poorer countries is fully vaccinated

The COVAX global vaccine-sharing program reached one billion Covid vaccine doses delivered, one of the managing organizations announced Saturday.

Wealthier states initially secured most of the doses from December 2020, as poorer nations saw limited supplies due to a lack of vaccines.

However, in the last quarter of 2021, shipments exponentially increased allowing COVAX to reach the milestone of doses shipped to 144 countries, in a joint initiative between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

COVAX was launched in 2020 with the goal of delivering two billion doses by the end of 2021, hindered by wealthier states hoarding limited shots, export restrictions, and frequent changes within the Gavi organization.

The program began delivering doses in February 2021, with about one-third being donated by rich nations despite initial plans to supply only jabs obtained directly by the program with its budget of over $10m.

Global vaccine inequity remains high, though.

WHO’s latest data showed 67 percent of the population in richer nations are fully vaccinated, compared to only five percent in poorer nations.

Over 40 percent of the world’s population has not received the first dose.

Gavi is currently seeking more funds to reach the WHO’s goal of inoculating 70 percent of the population in poorer countries by July 2022.