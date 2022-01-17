Israeli study: 4th Covid shot less effective against omicron

The findings, the first of its kind, are preliminary and not yet published

A study from Israel's Sheba Medical Center shows that a fourth shot of the Covid vaccine is only partially effective in defending against the omicron variant.

Sheba Medical Center gave the second booster shot in a trial among its staff, studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, according to Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

These were compared to a control group that did not receive the fourth shot.

The vaccines led to an increase in the number of antibodies "even a little bit higher than what we had after the third dose," said Regev-Yochay.

"Yet, this is probably not enough for the omicron," she told reporters, according to Reuters. "We know by now that the level of antibodies needed to protect and not to [get] infected from omicron is probably too high for the vaccine, even if it's a good vaccine."

She says “the bottom line is that the vaccine is excellent against the alpha and delta [variants], for omicron it’s not good enough," The Times of Israel reported.

The findings, the first of its kind, are preliminary and not yet published.

Israel was among the first to roll out initial vaccinations against Covid a year ago and started offering a fourth shot last month to the most vulnerable and high-risk groups.