Israel's Health Ministry chief predicts omicron peak 'in another week'

Nachman Ash says the country will still face 'increases in the coming week'

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash on Tuesday predicted that the current Covid-19 outbreak in Israel driven by the highly contagious omicron variant will peak "in another week or so."

However, during the interview with FM103 Radio, Ash warned that daily cases will increase in the coming week, while noting that serious cases ending up in hospitalization are also rising, but that the increase in severe patients is slowing down.

Ash said that there are currently 500 coronavirus patients listed in serious condition, with nearly 100 on ventilators.

With Israel now counting both PCR tests and institutionally recognized rapid antigen tests, and with the infectious nature of the omicron variant, the health system is struggling to keep up — the coronavirus database has not been updated since Sunday.

The data is normally updated three times a day.

"We have large loads on our computer systems, so they are updated periodically," Ash said.

The Health Ministry chief also addressed the shortening of the quarantine period for those who test positive for Covid from seven to five days, which goes into effect on Wednesday.

“The large number of verified cases and of isolations is very burdensome on the economy,” he said.

“We have taken several precautions that, as far as they are implemented, will reduce the risk — like the test we require, while up until now there has been no need for a test, on the seventh day people could just leave. In addition, according to the guidelines, if you have symptoms you do not go out.”