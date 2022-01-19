Israel: Over 71,000 new daily Covid cases

526 people hospitalized for Covid are reportedly in serious condition

According to Prof. Nachman Ash, director-general of Israel’s Health Ministry, 71,593 new Covid cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours from Tuesday, a new daily record.

Ash, like other health experts, believes that the extent of infections is much higher, though, and that the number of cases could be two or three times more than the latest data reveals.

Due to a technical malfunction, Israel’s Health Ministry has not updated its official bulletin since Sunday evening.

The senior official also indicated that 526 people hospitalized for Covid were in serious condition, compared to 498 on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483536533642747915 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We hope to overcome the computing glitches today, but it is definitely a challenge," Ash told Army Radio.

"This wave is a challenge for us at all times, in terms of tests, isolation, IT, in hospitals, everywhere these figures are enormous and challenge us.”

Ash predicted on Tuesday that the current Covid outbreak in Israel driven by the highly contagious omicron variant will peak "in another week or so."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned United States citizens of traveling to Israel due to a “very high level” of Covid in the Jewish state on Tuesday as well.

Despite the surge in cases, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday reduced the time spent of Covid patients in quarantine from seven to five days before announcing Tuesday that 25 to 30 million at-home antigen Covid tests would be distributed for free to Israeli citizens.