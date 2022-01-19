Israel tops 2 million Covid cases since start of pandemic

Number of cases likely much higher as Jewish state struggles to keep up with omicron variant

Israel on Wednesday passed the grim milestone of 2 million Covid-19 cases since the first positive test was recorded on February 21, 2020, according to the latest data published by the Health Ministry.

The total number of documented coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,006,131, but the actual number is likely much higher as the Jewish state struggles to keep its database coordinated with the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Another daily record was smashed on Wednesday, with 72,120 new cases from the previous 24-hour period.

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash in an interview Tuesday with FM103 acknowledged the overwhelming nature of the highly infectious omicron strain fueling the current fifth wave.

“Our estimate is that there are at least two or three times [the official daily case count],” said Ash. “It is not impossible that we stand at 200,000 verified cases a day.”

During the interview, Ash predicted that the current outbreak would peak "in another week or so."

He also warned that daily cases will increase in the coming week, while noting that serious cases ending up in hospitalization are also rising, but that the increase in severe patients is slowing down.