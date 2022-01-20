105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

'This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid treatment'

Generic drug manufacturers will make a more affordable version of Merck's anti-Covid pill for 105 of the world's poorer nations, in deals announced Thursday by a UN-backed organization.

The global Medicines Patent Pool signed agreements with 27 manufacturers to produce the oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, for supply in low- and middle-income countries.

"This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid treatment and we are confident that... the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available in LMICs," said MPP executive director Charles Gore.

Merck granted a license to the MPP in an agreement announced in October. The MPP, in turn, issued sub-licenses to the generic drugs makers, in agreements announced Thursday.

The sub-licenses allow manufacturers to produce the raw ingredients for molnupiravir, and/or the finished drug itself.

The companies involved are spread across Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Jordan, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Five manufacturers will focus on producing the raw ingredients; 13 will produce both raw ingredients and molnupiravir itself; while nine will simply produce the finished drug.

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration regulator authorized molnupiravir for high-risk adults, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective drug made by Pfizer.

Antivirals like molnupiravir and Pfizer's Paxlovid pill work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease.