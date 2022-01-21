Israel has highest per capita Covid rate in the world

The positivity rate in Covid testing reached record highs of 20.13 percent

Israel recorded 69,201 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update to the Health Ministry's website on Friday.

There are 427,023 active Covid cases in Israel, making it the country with the highest number of cases per capita, ahead of Slovenia.

The caseload, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, includes 638 patients in serious condition and 124 on artificial lung ventilation. Of those currently hospitalized in serious condition, 84% are over the age of 60.

The death toll, as of Friday afternoon, was at 8,371.

In total, 2.2 million Israelis were infected since the start of the pandemic. Some 4.5 million received three doses of the vaccine and over 500,000 four doses.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz tested positive for coronavirus.