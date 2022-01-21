Booster shots effective against omicron, US studies show

Three studies show vaccine effectiveness is best after three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

Three US studies released on Friday offered more evidence that Covid vaccines are offering solid protection against the omicron variant among people who received booster shots.

A major study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalizations across 10 states in the past four months.

It found vaccine effectiveness was best after three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing Covid-related emergency department visits. Protection was at 94 percent 14 days or more after the third dose, whereas protection from just two doses was lower, especially if six months had passed since the second dose.

A second CDC paper, based on data from 25 US state and local jurisdictions, found that vaccine efficacy against infection waned from 93 percent prior to Delta to around 80 percent when Delta became dominant, but protection against death remained stable and high at 94 percent.

The Journal of the American Medical Association published the third study, also led by CDC researchers. It looked at people who tested positive in December at more than 4,600 testing sites across the US.

Three shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 67% effective against omicron-related symptomatic disease compared with unvaccinated people.