UK designates omicron sub-variant ‘under investigation’

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UHSA) on Friday designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly-contagious Covid variant omicron as a ‘variant under investigation,’ saying it could have a growth advantage.

Coined BA.2, the subspecies is being investigated but has not been designated a 'variant of concern.’

"It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge," Dr. Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said.

"Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant."

Britain has confirmed 426 cases of BA.2, and the UKHSA noted that, while there was uncertainty around the significance of the mutation, early analyses suggested an increased growth rate compared to the original omicron lineage BA.1.

Some 40 countries have reported BA.2 cases, according to the UKHSA, with most samples reported in Denmark, India, the UK, Sweden, and Singapore.

In Denmark, the lineage accounted for 20 percent of all Covid cases in the final week of 2021 and rose to 45 percent by the second week of 2022.

Anders Fomsgaard, a researcher at Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, said he does not have a good explanation for the rapid growth of the sub-lineage.

"It may be that it is more resistant to the immunity in the population, which allows it to infect more," he told broadcaster TV 2.

"We might see two peaks of this epidemic."

Earlier this month, the BA.2 subspecies was found in Israel, with 20 confirmed cases.