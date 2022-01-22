Return to 'near-normalcy' is imminent, Pfizer CEO says

'We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn't forget the other variants'

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News, aired on Saturday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla predicted the world will largely put the pandemic behind in a few months and said the US pharmaceutical giant intends to produce a vaccine covering all strands of the virus that will be administered once a year.

Bourla said that “the virus will not be eradicated. The virus will be with us for years to come,” yet “we should be able to come to normal lives… in a few months.”

In the interview Bourla was asked whether he sees booster shots being administered every four to five months on a regular basis.

"This will not be a good scenario. What I'm hoping is that we will have a vaccine that you will have to do once a year," Bourla said.

"Once a year - it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. So from a public health perspective, it is an ideal situation," Bourla said.

"We are looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers Omicron and doesn't forget the other variants and that could be a solution."