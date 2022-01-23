Israel's Health Ministry considering scrapping Green Pass rules

Preferred route reportedly to leave Green Pass on 'small fire' in case needed again

Israel's Health Ministry is considering getting rid of the Green Pass rules allowing entry to many public places for only people who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, the Walla! News site reports.

The potential move comes as more experts are saying that the Green Pass is becoming obsolete with the rampant spread of the omicron variant that has changed the way governments are approaching the pandemic.

A decision must be made in eight days when the current rules expire.

Health Ministry officials are debating three options: canceling it completely, extending the Green Pass but with less restrictions, or converting it to the Purple Badge that places a cap on the number of people allowed to gather at one time in certain locations.

According to the Walla! report, the preferred route is to keep the Green Pass on a "small fire" with the infrastructure in place in case the tougher restrictions need to be quickly ramped up again.

The Green Pass digital certificate currently applies to those who have been vaccinated, recovered in the last six months or have received a negative test result in the past 72 hours.

The World Health Organization said on Sunday that it is "plausible" that the rapid spread of the omicron strain is leading Europe toward the end of the pandemic and into an endemic phase where Covid becomes more of a predictable and manageable illness like the seasonal influenza.