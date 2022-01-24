Rich countries' access to foreign nurses unethical, group says

'I really fear this quick-fix solution... rich countries have used their economic might to buy and to hoard'

The omicron-fueled wave of Covid led wealthy countries to intensify their recruitment of nurses from poorer parts of the world, exacerbating already overstretched workforces in those regions, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said.

Howard Catton, CEO of the Geneva-based group that represented 27 million nurses and 130 national organizations, said that sickness, burnout, and staff departures amid the surging omicron wave drove absentee rates to unprecedented highs during the two-year Covid pandemic.

To plug the gap, Western countries hired army personnel as well as volunteers and retirees, and increased international recruitment as part of a trend that it is worsening health inequity, he continued.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485423516228984834 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We have absolutely seen an increase in international recruitment to places like the UK, Germany, Canada, and the United States," Catton told Reuters.

"I really fear this quick-fix solution – it's a bit similar to what we've been seeing with [personal protective equipment] and vaccines where rich countries have used their economic might to buy and to hoard.”

“If they do that with the nursing workforce, it will just make the inequity even worse,” he warned.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480651195953856520 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to ICN data, some of the recent recruits to rich countries came from sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria and parts of the Caribbean.

Catton noted that nurses were often motivated by higher salaries and better conditions.

He called for more investment and a ten-year plan to strengthen the healthcare workforce since even wealthy countries will struggle to cope with the “mountains of backlog of unmet care.”

"We need a coordinated, collaborative, concerted global effort which is underpinned by serious investment," Catton said.