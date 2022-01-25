RFK Jr. apologizes for Anne Frank comparison in anti-vax speech

Comments at Washington rally against vaccine mandates widely condemned as offensive

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized for saying that Holocaust victim Anne Frank had more rights than people today because of public health measures to prevent sickness and death from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remarks invoking the Nazi genocide during World War II of six million Jews were made on Sunday at a rally in Washington put together by Kennedy's anti-vaccine nonprofit group Children's Health Defense.

“I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors,” Kennedy wrote on Tuesday to his nearly 400,000 Twitter followers.

“My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry.”

Kennedy's comments drew widespread condemnation, including statements from Yad Vashem, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League.

Yad Vashem said that it “strongly condemns the use of the Holocaust to further agendas that are totally unrelated to this unprecedented event in human history.”

Kennedy is the son of US senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated.

In the speech, he said that “even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did."

Frank died in 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at the age of 15. She was one of about 1.5 million children murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust.