Pfizer launches trial of omicron-targeted Covid vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial to test a new version of their Covid vaccine specifically designed to target the omicron variant.

The companies plan to test the immune response generated by the omicron-based vaccine as a three-shot regimen in unvaccinated people and a booster shot for people who already received two doses of the original vaccine.

They are also testing a fourth dose of the current vaccine against a fourth dose of the omicron-based vaccine in people who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The companies plan to study the safety and tolerability of the shots in more than 1,400 people.

"While current research and real-world data show that boosters continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization with omicron, we recognize the need to be prepared in the event this protection wanes over time and to potentially help address omicron and new variants in the future," Pfizer's head of vaccine research and development, Kathrin Jansen, said in a statement.

Pfizer says that two doses of the original vaccine may not be sufficient to protect against infection from omicron and that protection against hospitalizations and deaths may be waning.

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses. Still, a recent study from Israel showed that while the fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent infection by the omicron variant.