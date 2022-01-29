Israel: Number of serious Covid cases climbs over 1,000

There were some 53,000 new virus cases logged over the weekend

The number of serious coronavirus patients in Israel climbed over the 1,000 mark for the first time in the course of the so-called fifth wave of the pandemic, driven by the omicron variant, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

There were 1,010 serious cases as of Saturday evening, including 231 patients on artificial lung ventilation.

Israel logged over 53,000 new virus cases of the weekend.

The Ministry also said that 38 people died of complications from Covid over the weekend.

On Friday health officials said the fifth wave of the pandemic was likely about to subside in Israel.

