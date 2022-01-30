Covid in Israel: Reproduction rate drops below one

R value indicates that omicron outbreak is on the decline

The reproduction rate, or R value, has dropped below one, indicating that the omicron outbreak in Israel is on the decline, according to Sunday's Health Ministry update.

The R value stands at 0.95, which is the lowest since early November. On December 30, the number was 2.08 as the fifth wave fueled by the highly contagious omicron strain took hold in the Jewish state.

An R value above one indicates that the virus is spreading higher than a ratio of one person to another person, leading to a multiplying effect.

A total of 45,258 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday out of 167,646 tests administered for a positive test rate of 27 percent. Significantly fewer tests are taken on Saturday compared to other days of the week because of the Shabbat holiday.

The 45,258 new cases represent a decline compared to the previous day's number of 53,000.

However, serious cases continue to rise with 1,069 overall recorded, an increase of 59 from the previous day. Public health experts had predicted that serious cases would continue to increase even after the omicron outbreak peaks.

The coronavirus cabinet will convene on Tuesday to discuss public health measures considering omicron's decline.