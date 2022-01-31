Israel's health ministry: Over 74,000 new daily Covid cases

The virus reproduction rate, or R value, remains below one with a score of 0.94

On Monday, Israel recorded 74,312 new daily Covid cases over a 24 hour period, with 1,099 patients listed as severely ill, according to an update from the country’s health ministry.

Though the number of daily infections in the country increased, the virus reproduction rate, or R value, remains below one with a score of 0.94 - suggesting that the recent omicron wave could be ebbing as Israel moves to reportedly end some of the country’s Covid restrictions.

At least 6,690,502 people in Israel received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 6,089,729 obtained two shots, according to the health ministry’s data.

4,440,345 received the initial two vaccine doses, along with a third booster shot - a requirement for the use of Israel’s Green Pass system, which grants those who are vaccinated or Covid-recovered access to businesses and other public spaces.

Although use of the Green Pass was originally expected to end on February 1, on Sunday, the government approved a one-week extension of the system.

Around 635,716 people received a fourth booster dose of the Covid vaccine, and on Wednesday, Israel greenlit a fourth shot for Israelis aged 18 and up with compromised immune systems.