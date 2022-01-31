Israel posts new daily record in serious Covid cases

There were 78 additional Covid deaths announced since Monday morning

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday evening posted a new daily record of Covid patients in serious condition with the updated data also showing a major increase in daily deaths.

The 232 serious cases raised the total number of active serious patients necessitating care at the hospital to 1,139.

The number of Covid deaths jumped by 78 since the last update on Monday morning, although it was not immediately clear whether the fatalities all occurred during the intervening hours.

That raised the overall death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,802.

Over 41,000 total Covid cases have been confirmed since midnight.

Despite the rise in serious cases, health officials said that Israel likely passed the peak of the latest outbreak of the virus, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

However, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Friday that "we expect at least two more difficult weeks in terms of hospitalizations. It is far from over and we could see new variants."

In a sign that the viral spread has stopped and is declining, the reproduction rate, or R-value, has dropped below one, currently standing at 0.94.