Expert: Environmental factors impact Covid deaths by gender

A study from Harvard University suggested a potential gender link to Covid mortality rates, with men dying at a higher rate than women, but experts say that there are additional factors to consider.

Prof. Zvika Granot, an immunologist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday to offer his insights on the findings.

“It seems that in most states, men do in fact die more of Covid than women,” Granot said, adding that this trend was also observed in Israel.

The professor explained how “if you go to the Ministry of Health dashboard, and… play with the graphs,” you will discover a similar result.

However, he said that the difference in percentage for deaths broken down by gender does not amount to much, and that there are additional factors at play in the study.

“If you look at the ages for 49 to 60, then there was a 17 percent versus 15 percent (difference for male and female Covid death tolls in Israel),” Granot told i24NEWS.

“So men do in fact die more, but it’s not a real reason for concern because the difference is not that huge.”

The expert added that different variables like a patient’s economic status, job type, and nutrition could help offer better insight on the results of the study.

“It’s not just because they are men - there’s a lot of environmental issues that contribute to these differences,” he said.