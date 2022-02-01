Covid in Israel: 67,580 new cases, 1,084 in serious condition

Reproduction rate continues downward trend, indicating that omicron outbreak is waning

Israel registered 67,580 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with 1,084 hospital patients listed in serious condition, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry.

The past week has seen a 15.1 percent decline in new cases compared to the previous seven days and a 21.1 percent jump in severe cases, which is in line with what health officials predicted would happen.

On Friday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that the fifth wave fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant could have passed the peak, although he warned that serious cases would continue to be high for at least a couple of weeks.

In another sign that the omicron outbreak is on the decline, the reproduction rate, or R value, continued ticking below one — currently standing at 0.92, according to the most recent data.

Out of the 1,084 people hospitalized in serious condition, 306 are listed as critical and 247 require artificial ventilation.

To date, 8,804 people have died of Covid-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

Over 4.4 million people in Israel have received three vaccine doses and more than 642,000 have been jabbed four times.