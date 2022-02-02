Global economic effects of the Covid pandemic

While Covid may be the core culprit, geopolitical crises are also exacerbating the economic plight

Gasoline and electricity rates in Israel jumped on Tuesday, reflecting price surges that economists say are partly due to supply shortages, steeper raw material costs, and decreased workforce availability during the Covid pandemic.

Israel’s Consumer Price Index rose to 2.9 percent this year as of January 30, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, as one major food producer recently hiked its prices by five percent.

Israeli food producers and importers have been slammed by ministers as being greedy with their “cynical price hikes,” but not everyone sees the surges as negative.

“Inflation is only perceived to be 1.6 percent in 2022, which is a relatively low number compared to the US or other countries,” economic expert Dr. Alex Coman of Tel Aviv University told i24NEWS.

“Every Israeli family is expected to pay nine percent additional expenses… which I think is relatively reasonable.”

In the United States, inflation reached seven percent in December 2021 as prices reached rates unseen in decades, The Guardian reported, leaving a sour taste among citizens.

“If it goes up anymore it will be really stressful. We will make more cuts for ourselves with what we need to maintain survival,” US resident Whitney Weber told i24NEWS.

While Covid may be the core culprit, geopolitical crises are also exacerbating the economic plight.

“The impact of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine… would likely bring a further increase in prices of oil and natural gas, and therefore of energy costs… around the world,” said Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Total inflation is expected to average 3.9 percent in advanced economies and 5.9 percent in emerging markets and developing economies in 2022 before subsiding in 2023.

Some experts say that if such price hikes continue without plateauing, the world could face a repeat of the 2008 financial crash.