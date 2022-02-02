Israel omicron outbreak: Drop in new cases, serious cases

Daily Covid cases declined by some 7,000 from previous day

Israel on Wednesday saw a decline in several key Covid-19 data points, signaling that the omicron outbreak could be waning in the country.

The Health Ministry update showed a drop in coronavirus cases of some 7,000 from the previous day, with 60,329 new cases reported.

The number of serious cases dipped slightly to 1,085 from 1,133 a day earlier. There were 260 patients on artificial ventilators at the time of the update.

The percentage of positive tests stood at 26.15 percent compared to 26.41 percent from the prior 24-hour period.

The reproduction rate, or R value, also continued its steady downward trend, moving 0.92 to 0.91 — a number below one indicates that the spread is on the decline and the virus is stabilizing.

A total of 297 cases of the emerging BA.2 variant were recorded. According to experts, the omicron sub-variant is more transmissible than the original BA.1 form of omicron but does not appear to be any more severe.

In addition, 8,926 people have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

More than 600,000 people have received the fourth vaccine dose, recommended for the elderly and at risk.