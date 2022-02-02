Omicron reinfection found with new BA.2 strain in Israel

Cohen says those who are infected with omicron could also be infected with BA.2

Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of the Immunotherapy Lab at Israel’s Bar Ilan University, spoke with i24NEWS on the spread of the Covid BA.2 offshoot, and how in rare cases, patients could potentially be reinfected.

“We’ve been following that new variant, the BA.2 variant,” the professor said, noting that the strain now composes the majority of Covid omicron cases recorded in Denmark.

“We also received some… reports that in very rare occurrences so far, people that got the omicron, that were infected with omicron could also… be infected with BA.2.”

He stressed that although such reinfections do occur, they are uncommon, and added that the BA.2 offshoot differs from the omicron variant in subtle ways.

BA.2, often dubbed “stealth omicron” by the media, is commonly referred to as a relative of the omicron strain - a Covid variant which is largely considered to be more mild than previous offshoots.

“Omicron is… (when) compared to delta and alpha, a very mild variant in terms of severe disease,” the official told i24NEWS, and expressed hope that through natural exposure and vaccines, the Covid wave could ebb.

The expert also seconded the government’s decision to phase out use of the Green Pass system - which grants vaccinated or recovered Covid patients access to some public spaces - given the spread of the virus in Israel.