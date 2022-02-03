Israeli study finds strong link between vitamin D, Covid severity

Researchers find that vitamin D deficiency significantly increases risk of serious illness or death

A new Israeli study finds a strong link between vitamin D levels and the severity of Covid-19.

Researchers from Bar Ilan University and the Galilee Medical Center concluded that vitamin D deficiency significantly increases the risk of serious illness or death upon contracting the coronavirus.

The findings were published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

“We found it remarkable, and striking, to see the difference in the chances of becoming a severe patient when you are lacking in vitamin D compared to when you’re not," Dr. Amiel Dror, a Galilee Medical Center physician and Bar Ilan researcher who was part of the team behind the study, told The Times of Israel.

The study is based on research conducted during Israel's first two waves of the coronavirus before vaccines became widely available.

Another Israeli study published last summer came to similar conclusions about increased chances of becoming seriously ill or dying with Covid if there is vitamin D deficiency.

The research conducted in a Galilee hospital found that 26 percent of Covid patients with vitamin D deficiency died versus 3 percent for other patients.

“What we’re seeing when vitamin D helps people with Covid infections is a result of its effectiveness in bolstering the immune systems to deal with viral pathogens that attack the respiratory system," Dror said.

“This is equally relevant for omicron as it was for previous variants."