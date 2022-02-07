Israel rolls back Green Pass Covid restrictions

Digital certificate still required at entrance to sites where risk of infection is higher

The rolling back of Israel's "Green Pass" rules came into force at midnight on Sunday, as part of a further easing of restrictions in the fight against Covid-19 amid a slowing down of the omicron outbreak.

Israelis will no longer need to present their digital health pass attesting to a complete vaccination schedule or recovery from the disease at the entrance to restaurants, cinemas, sports halls and hotels.

However, the Green Pass is still required to be presented at the entrance to sites where the risk of infection is higher, such as performance halls and dance clubs.

At the same time, gatherings will no longer be limited to a specific number of people.

Capacity limits at stores and social distancing at restaurants as part of the "Purple Pass" requirements are also removed as part of the new measures.

The new rules will remain in effect until March 1.

“Because omicron also infects the vaccinated, the [Green] Pass has lost effectiveness in most places and we decided to reduce its use to only high-risk places. It is part of the trend of living with the virus,” Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash told Army Radio.

While overall Covid cases are declining as the omicron outbreak recedes, the number of serious cases remains high, a trend that experts predicted as serious cases usually lag by a few weeks.