Report: Johnson & Johnson temporarily halts Covid vaccine output

J&J says it continues to fulfill delivery commitments with 'millions of doses in inventory'

Johnson & Johnson temporarily suspended production at a key plant manufacturing the Covid vaccine, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The facility in the Dutch city of Leiden halted output late last year, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the decision.

J&J, without confirming or denying the report, said it continued to fulfill delivery commitments, a company spokesman said.

The factory, which is currently making an experimental, but more profitable, vaccine, is expected to resume production of the Covid vaccine again in a "few" months, the Times reported.

J&J currently has "millions of doses of our Covid vaccine in inventory," according to the J&J spokesman.

"We continue to fulfill our contractual obligations in relation to the COVAX facility and the African Union," the company spokesman said.

The report, however, said with the Leiden plant unavailable, the supply of vaccines could be reduced by a few hundred million doses.

J&J projected sales of $3 billion to $3.5 billion in 2022 for its Covid vaccine, much less than the $32 billion forecast by Pfizer for the same period.

The J&J vaccine has been sought after in developing countries because, unlike other options, it does not require transportation at very cold temperatures. Also, the vaccine was originally billed as a single-shot inoculation.

Additional plants are being outfitted to make the vaccine, but production is not expected until late spring, the Times said.