Fauci: US exiting 'full-blown pandemic phase'

Nation's top infectious disease expert says hopeful that Covid-19 restrictions will end 'soon'

Top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that the country is heading out of the "full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19" and is hopeful that restrictions will end "soon."

The chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden made the remarks in an interview published in the Financial Times.

Fauci said that as the US exits the latest wave driven by the highly contagious but less severe omicron variant, local health departments will increasingly make their own decisions independent of the Biden administration.

"As we get out of the full-blown pandemic phase of Covid-19, which we are certainly heading out of, these decisions will increasingly be made on a local level rather than centrally decided or mandated," Fauci said.

That decentralized trend is already being seen, with several US states announcing an end to school mask mandates, the latest being Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Fauci said he hopes that most pandemic-related restrictions will be lifted in the coming months, including mandatory face masks. He agreed with a suggestion that restrictions could largely be halted by the end of this year.

"I hope we are looking at a time when we have enough people vaccinated and enough people with protection from previous infection that the Covid restrictions will soon be a thing of the past," Fauci said.