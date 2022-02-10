Israeli study: Pfizer Covid vaccine safe for pregnant people's fetuses

The study is based on observations of 17,000 pregnant women who were vaccinated and 7,000 who were not

Pfizer's Covid vaccines are safe for pregnant people’s fetuses and not associated with harmful effects on newborns, an Israeli study published Thursday found.

The study, published in the medical journal JAMA Pediatrics, is based on observations of 17,000 pregnant women who were vaccinated and 7,000 who were not between March and October 2021.

The researchers looked at preterm births, hospitalizations, congenital disabilities and infant mortality, finding no statistical difference between the two groups in any area.

Infant mortality stood at 0.1 percent in both groups, and premature births were 4.2 percent for babies whose mothers were vaccinated and 4.8 percent for those whose mothers were not.

Defects were 1.5 percent for those vaccinated and 2.1 percent for those not vaccinated, and hospitalizations among newborns were 5.1 percent for vaccinated mothers and 5.3 percent for those not vaccinated.

The study also shows that these results were valid for 2,000 newborns whose mothers were vaccinated during the first trimester - considered the most sensitive period for fetuses.

Out of Israel's 9.5 million population, roughly 6.7 million took at least one dose of the vaccine. Since the fourth vaccine became available to the elderly, medical workers, military personnel and high-risk groups, some 684,848 have taken it.