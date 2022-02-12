Study: Women more likely to report vaccine side effects

The peer reviewed study was published in the medical journal Vaccines

Women are almost twice as likely as men to report side effects after receiving Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, a recent Israeli study found.

The research examined reports to the Health Ministry from people who experienced side effects after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between December 2019 and June 2021. It also included three additional surveys conducted in June and September of last year.

Researchers looked at gender differences, and found that women were 1.89 times more likely to report side effects after the first dose of vaccine and 1.82 times more likely after the second dose.

"We don’t know what mechanism is involved, but it may be related to differences between the sexes in the immune system or in the perception of the side effects. One possibility is that the immune system in women responds more strongly than in men to foreign antigens,” Manfred Green, lead researcher in the study, told Israeli news site NoCamels.

Fatigue and pain in the arm at the site of the injection were a common mild side effect of the Pfizer vaccine. Serious side effects were much rarer.

According to the study, the ratio of women reporting arm pain after receiving the vaccine was seven times higher after the first dose and 4.13 times higher after the second dose.

The study says the proportion of women reporting headaches after receiving the vaccine was also higher than that of men - 9.15 times higher after the first dose and 3.28 times higher after the second dose.

