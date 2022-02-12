Serious Covid cases in Israel projected to drop bellow 1,000 within days

The omicron wave further recedes, says leading epidemiologist

The number of Israelis hospitalized in serious condition with complications from the coronavirus is likely to drop under the 1,000 mark next week, a leading epidemiologist said on Saturday, as the omicron-fueled fifth wave of the pandemic continued to ebb.

“We estimate infections will continue to go down and that by next week we will have some 10,000 or 20,000 daily cases," Prof. Eran Segal, a coronavirus adviser to the government, told local media.

"By the end of next week there will be under 1,000 serious cases in hospitals, possibly even around 800,” Segal added.

Israel, widely regarded as a world leader in inoculation against the virus, registered over 3 million cases since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The past few weeks saw infection numbers skyrocket, even though the proportion of severe cases was relatively low compared to previous outbreaks, a fact credited both to Israel's vaccination campaign and the less severe nature of the omicron variant.

The number of serious patients was at 1,048 on Saturday, according to the latest update to the Health Ministry's website, down from 1,259 a week ago; this is consistent with the downward curve of Covid's reproduction rate in the past couple of weeks.