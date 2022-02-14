Covid in Israel: Serious cases drop below a thousand

Latest data shows 994 patients classified as severely ill

The number of Covid-19 patients in Israel hospitalized in serious condition has dropped below a thousand, according to Monday's Health Ministry update.

The latest data shows 994 patients classified as severely ill. That is the first time since late January that serious cases are below 1,000.

Leading Israeli epidemiologist and coronavirus adviser to the government, Prof. Eran Segal, on Saturday predicted that serious cases would likely fall below a thousand this week.

"By the end of the week there will be under 1,000 serious cases in hospitals, possibly even around 800,” Segal told local media.

In another indication that the omicron-fueled fifth wave is in retreat, the reproduction rate, or R value, continued its downward trend — the weekly average from 10 days ago dropping to 0.72. When the R value is above one, the number of people infected is increasing.

The number of new daily cases reported on Monday morning was 31,167, bringing the number of currently active cases to 268,274.

A total of 9,544 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Israel since the official start of the pandemic in March 2020.