Belgian police intercept vehicles to halt ‘Freedom Convoy’

'It is a matter of not allowing (the) Belgian capital to be taken hostage'

Belgian authorities said Monday they intercepted 30 vehicles as police scrambled to stop a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations from reaching Brussels.

Demonstrators in the self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" sought to head north to the seat of the European Union in defiance of a Belgian ban after a weekend trying to block traffic in France.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told local RTBF radio that a total of 400-500 cars and vans were spotted en route to the Belgian capital.

"About 30 have been blocked and the others have vanished into thin air," Close said.

He said several dozen vehicles were in a car park on the edge of Brussels, where police decided to direct the protesters and negotiate heading to the city center "on foot."

"It is a matter of not allowing (the) Belgian capital to be taken hostage," he warned.

In an effort to stop protesters circumventing checks, police also closed part of a major motorway heading to the city from the east.

The self-proclaimed "Freedom Convoy" is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada.

More than 100 vehicles on Saturday managed to converge on the Champs-Elysees in Paris despite a heavy police deployment to keep them out of the city

The demonstrators took aim in particular at France's "vaccine pass" - which is required to enter restaurants, cafes and other public venues.

French police on Sunday said they counted some 1,300 vehicles in the northern city of Lile that appeared to stop on their way to Belgium.