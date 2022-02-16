Israel: Bennett plans to roll back all Covid restrictions on March 1

Wearing a mask in enclosed spaces will however still be maintained, according to the proposal

In view of a substantial drop in coronavirus cases in the country, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will on Thursday discuss lifting the remaining Covid-19 restrictions from March 1.

The Health Ministry is currently developing a plan that includes removing restrictions on gatherings and opening borders to unvaccinated people.

Wearing a mask in enclosed spaces will however be maintained according to the proposal.

After a severe wave in January when more than 90,000 daily cases were recorded, only 20,000 were recorded on Wednesday.

The number of people in serious condition fell to 927, including 271 on life support.

The screening test positivity rate rose to 18.73 percent.

The reproduction rate, or R value, continued its downward trend — decreasing to 0.68. A number below one indicates that the virus has stopped spreading and is on the retreat.

According to the government's new plan to be debated, screening tests on arrival in the country for travelers should also be maintained, to avoid the importation of new variants.

Allowing unvaccinated visitors into the country would allow for families with children not yet eligible for vaccination because of their age to enter Israel.