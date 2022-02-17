Covid in Israel: 886 serious cases, continuing downward trend

Reproduction rate drops to 0.68 as omicron-fueled fifth wave wanes

The omicron-fueled fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Israel continues to weaken, according to Thursday morning's Health Ministry update.

A total of 21,152 new cases were verified over the previous 24 hours, with a positive test rate of 19.01 percent out of 111,273 tests administered to detect the virus.

The number of new cases in the past week declined 43 percent compared to the prior seven-day period with 165,310 cases detected.

A total of 886 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, including 322 critical and 263 requiring artificial ventilation.

The number of weekly severe cases dropped 38 percent with 687 new cases.

The reproduction rate, or R value, fell to 0.68 — a number below one indicates that the virus has stopped multiplying in the population and is on the decline.

Nearly 4.5 million Israelis have received three jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 705,000 have received four doses.

The number of weekly deaths declined by 36 percent with 240 new fatalities registered. The death count since the start of the pandemic stands at 9,710.