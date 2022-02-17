CDC study: Vaccination during pregnancy may protect infants

The CDC urges pregnant people to get vaccinated in order to prevent severe illness or death

A new study published by the United States' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday found that infants whose mothers were fully vaccinated with mRNA Covid shots were 61 percent less likely to be hospitalized for the virus in the first six months of life.

The CDC data shows that protection appears to be stronger if the vaccination occurred after the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. The study was conducted at 20 pediatric hospitals across 17 states in the US.

"Completion of a 2-dose mRNA Covid vaccination series during pregnancy might help prevent Covid hospitalization among infants aged <6 months." the study says.

The CDC repeatedly urged pregnant people to get vaccinated in order to prevent severe illness or death.

This new information comes shortly after an Israeli study found that the vaccines are completely safe for a fetus, and not associated with any harmful outcomes for the newborn. In fact, hospitalizations and birth defects were less common among vaccinated mothers.

Dr. Jonathan Stanleigh from Assuta Hospital sat down with i24NEWS to discuss the vaccine and its effect on vaccinated children and mothers.

"This study does show that unvaccinated mothers are more likely to be hospitalized and have babies prematurely, but it's not so much a positive effect as a lack of a negative effect," Stanleigh explained.

"The vaccine doesn't endanger the baby, it doesn't cause preterm labor, and it doesn't cause congenital malformations."