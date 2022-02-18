WHO: Six African states to establish own mRNA jab production

Vaccine inequity remains a critical issue for WHO officials, who aim to bolster Africa's supplies of the jabs

Six African countries were chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production, the World Health Organization announced on Friday, with the continent largely shut out of access to the world’s Covid-19 jabs.

Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were selected as the first recipients of technology from the World Health Organization's global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure the African continent can make its own jabs to fight Covid and other diseases.

Only around 11 percent of Africa’s adult population is vaccinated, according to data from the WHO on Thursday last week, and the World Bank said that the Covid pandemic drove an estimated 40 million people into extreme poverty in the continent.

Vaccine inequity is still a critical issue for WHO officials, who hope that the technology will bolster Africa’s vaccine rollout with additional supplies of the jabs.

Last week, the WHO released a report explaining that if current trends progress, the continent could be able to bring the Covid pandemic under control this year.

Despite the initial challenge of “huge inequities in access to vaccination,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said in the report that the continent now has “a steady supply of doses flowing in.”