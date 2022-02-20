UK: Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19

Elizabeth 'will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines'

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the latest royal to catch the virus after her son and daughter-in-law contracted it earlier in the month.

Palace officials confirmed that the UK’s longest reigning monarch tested positive for Covid, but reported that she suffered only mild symptoms.

“The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,” Buckingham Palace announced, adding that “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus on February 10 - contracting Covid for a second time.

His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus shortly after the prince.

The queen is fully vaccinated against the disease, but concerns rose on the health of the 95-year-old monarch after she spent the night in a hospital last October in order to treat an unspecified ailment.

News of Elizabeth’s positive test prompted an outpour of support from well-wishers around the world, with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also sending his regards on his official Twitter account.

“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II a speedy and full recovery,” the premier said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495385353565478912 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”