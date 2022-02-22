Covid in Israel: 12,930 new daily cases, 753 seriously ill

Reproduction rate at 0.66 as omicron-driven fifth wave continues to wane

Israel on Tuesday registered 12,930 new daily Covid-19 cases with 753 people hospitalized in serious condition as the fifth wave of the pandemic continued to recede.

The percentage of positive tests over the previous 24-hour period was 13.55 percent out of 95,425 tests administered to detect the virus.

Out of the 753 seriously ill patients, 300 were in critical condition and 224 were hooked up to artificial ventilators.

The reproduction rate, or R value, continued its downward trend at 0.66, indicating that the outbreak driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus is waning — a number below one means that each infection causes less than one new infection.

Weekly cases have dropped by 44.5 percent, with 110,657; while weekly serious cases have declined by 40.7 percent, with 482 new serious patients admitted to the hospital.

The number of new weekly deaths recorded dropped by 51.7 percent despite the total fatality count crossing the grim milestone of 10,000 since the official start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. A total of 189 new deaths were recorded over the previous seven days.

Nearly 4.5 million Israelis have received three vaccine doses, while almost 721,000 have been jabbed four times.