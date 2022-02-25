Covid in Israel: Daily cases drop below 10,000

First time new daily cases have fallen below 10,000 since omicron outbreak began to decline

Daily Covid-19 cases in Israel fell below 10,000 on Friday for the first time since the omicron outbreak began to decline, according to updated Health Ministry numbers.

A total of 9,120 coronavirus cases were registered over the previous 24 hours out of 76,601 tests administered to detect the disease for a positive rate of 11.91 percent.

The number of seriously ill patients also continued its downward trend, with 653 hospitalized in severe condition, including 276 critical and 230 on ventilators.

There are 93,350 active patients in Israel.

The weekly number of new cases declined by 43.3 percent compared to the previous seven-day period, while the weekly number of new severe patients declined by 39.2 percent.

The weekly deaths fell 51.4 percent. A total of 10,108 people have died since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The reproduction rate, or R value, ticked slightly upward from 0.66 to 0.67, but is holding steady below one, indicating that the viral spread is reversing — a number below one means that less than one person is being infected by each person with the disease.

Nearly 4.5 million people have received three vaccine doses, while over 725,000 have been jabbed four times.