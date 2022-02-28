Virus-hit Hong Kong mulling lockdown as omicron spreads

A lockdown is 'the most ideal and best approach' to tackling omicron, a mainland official says

Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities signalled Monday, with the city's zero-Covid strategy in tatters and bodies piling up in hospitals.

Two years of strict zero-Covid policies kept Covid largely at bay but a breakthrough of the highly transmissible omicron variant exposed how little authorities had done to prepare for a mass outbreak.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam previously ruled out a citywide lockdown and instead ordered all 7.4 million residents to be tested in March.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498220098406199296 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

But in a U-turn, health secretary Sophia Chan confirmed on Monday that it was still an option.

Asked by a presenter at Commercial Radio whether a lockdown was still ruled out she replied: "No. We are still discussing."

"From a public health perspective, to bring out the best effect of compulsory universal testing, we need to reduce people's movements to some extent," she added.

Chan's comments came a day after Li Dachuan, a senior mainland Chinese official involved in a joint taskforce on the virus with Hong Kong authorities, described a lockdown as "the most ideal and best approach to achieve the best effect of universal tests."