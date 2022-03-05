Study finds lingering symptoms after Covid

Almost a third of the people surveyed reported at least one ongoing symptom six to 12 months after infection

Almost a third of people reported at least one ongoing symptom between six and 12 months after their Covid infection in a survey of 152,000 people in Denmark.

The study included one of the largest groups of people who were not hospitalized with Covid, and followed them for longer than other major studies, according to researchers from Denmark’s State Serum Institute (SSI).

Based on a questionnaire, the study suggested that the most commonly reported long-term symptoms were changes in sense of smell and taste, as well as fatigue.

The study has not been peer-reviewed.

Conducted between September 2020 and April 2021, the survey compared the responses of 61,002 people who tested positive for Covid six, nine, or 12 months before with the remaining 91,878 people who tested negative.

Almost 30 percent of the respondents who tested positive reported at least one ongoing physical symptom six to 12 months after infection.

Over half of those who tested positive said that experienced either mental or physical exhaustion, sleeping problems, or cognitive strain within the same time frame.

Author of the study Anders Peter Hviid, an epidemiology professor at SSI, said the results highlighted that the long-term effect of Covid shouldn’t be overlooked.

"It's something you should take into account when you are weighing up the risks and benefits of... the interventions you are making, and vaccinations," he said.

Estimates on the prevalence of so-called “long Covid” vary.

The World Health Organization found that between 10 percent and 20 percent of people infected by Covid are affected in the long term.