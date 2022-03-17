WHO: Global Covid cases spike despite decrease in testing

Ghebreyesus says 'The cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg'

The World Health Organization warned that a rise in the world’s Covid cases occurred despite a decrease in testing - suggesting a much larger hidden wave of global infections.

Following over a month of dwindling case numbers, the WHO cautioned that Covid infections began to spike globally last week.

The number of new Covid cases worldwide shot up 8 percent when compared to data from the previous week, marking the first time infections increased globally since the end of January.

“These [increases] are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

The WHO attributed the rise in worldwide cases to a combination of factors - namely the spread of highly infectious Covid strains like the omicron variant and its BA.2 offshoot, in addition to eased pandemic restrictions.

This spike was also driven by low vaccination rates across a number of states, where the WHO explained that a “huge amount of misinformation” promoted vaccine hesitancy.

The WHO reported that the largest increase in cases occurred in its Western Pacific Region, a sector which includes China and South Korea.

Infections recorded in the area spiked by 25 percent, and the number of Covid deaths there rose by 27 percent.